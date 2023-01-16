Titular Nizam Mukarram Jah’s funeral on Wednesday

Mukarram Jah had passed away in Istanbul on Saturday night. He was 89.

Hyderabad: The eighth titular Nizam Mukarram Jah will be laid to rest after Asar prayers at the Asaf Jahi graves located at Mecca Masjid courtyard on Wednesday.

Trustee Mukarram Jah Trust, M A Faiz Khan said that the body will arrive in a chartered flight from Istanbul Turkey at around 5 pm on Tuesday at RGI Airport Shamshabad and from there it will be shifted to Chowmahalla Palace.

“The body will be kept at the palace and the family members, trustees of various trust linked to the Nizam family and people connected to the institutions will be allowed to pay their last respects between 7.45 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday. The next day the general public can visit the Chowmahalla Palace and pay their last respects between 8 am and 1 pm,” Faiz Khan said.

On Wednesday, at around 3.30 pm, the funeral procession will start from the Chowmahalla Palace to the historic Mecca Masjid. After the Asar prayers, (around 5 p.m) the ‘ Namaz -e- Janaza’ will take place and the body will be laid to rest beside the grave of his father Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur and the eldest son of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Mukarram Jah had passed away in Istanbul on Saturday night. He was 89. The heir to the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad was the grandson of the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durrushehvar in 1933 in France, he moved to Turkey after spending part of his life in the Australian outback. His mother was the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire. Jah was crowned as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967, after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967.

On Monday, several high ranking officials of the State government including A K Khan, advisor to government for Minority Affairs, Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner (law and order) Hyderabad, Mohd Saleem, Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board and other officials visited the Chowmahalla Palace and Mecca Masjid to facilitate the mass gathering expected at both the places.

The State government had announced a State funeral and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed to Chief Secretary to make all arrangements for it.

Thousands of people are expected to visit both the places on Wednesday and the traffic police will be announcing diversions on certain routes. Several ministers, high ranking government officials and other noted personalities will be paying their last respects to the departed person at Chowmahalla Palace and attend the funeral at Mecca Masjid.