Short video app YouSay sees surge in traffic

Hyderabad: After India banned the use of Chinese short video app – TikTok – many Indian companies like Chingari and Moj App have started their offering in this segment. These companies are seeing good traction from the young content creators and one such app is Hyderabad-based YouSay app.

Developed by city-based software development company KTree, this app was started in December 2020 and has already got 10,000-plus subscribers so far.

The short videos on YouSay are original, thought-provoking and fun with a personalised AI algorithm that will play videos based on the users’ tastes and preferences. “YouSay helps artists, musicians, comedians, or vloggers get the audiences they deserve for their entertaining short videos. Viewers can interact with each other or the creators by following liking, and re-sharing content, or commenting on the videos,” said Shaik Ismail, CEO, KTree Computer Solutions.

Other than providing content for different users, the app has features like sound tracks – wherein users can mix music/song to their short videos from the YouSay audio library or they can also add their original audio from their device; geo location wherein the app plays personalised videos to the viewers and also lets them communicate with the users nearby and also duet feature which provides creators with an option to select existing video and do lip sync or comment.

In terms of safety of the app, Ismail says that the data is hosted on cloud and nobody has access to that data. The app is currently being offered in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Odia. Going ahead, the company is planning an ecosystem of content creators and is planning to partner with experienced filmmakers who can train the creators on making captivating content.

It is also targeting 5 million installs in the next one year with monthly active users of three to four lakh.

