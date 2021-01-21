Should have consulted more, Vinod on farm laws

Participating in a webinar on ‘Farm Bill 2020: Policy and Perspectives-Focus on Telangana Agriculture,” organised by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and Telangana State Planning Board, he lauded the farm laws.

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said there should have been more consultations at Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings along with farmers and farmers’ organisations before bringing in the new farm laws.

Participating in a webinar on ‘Farm Bill 2020: Policy and Perspectives-Focus on Telangana Agriculture,” organised by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and Telangana State Planning Board, he lauded the farm laws.

Director-General, MANAGE, Chandra Shekara sensitised the participants about the Bill’s provisions and its benefits to farmers. He highlighted the key points of the Bill that enable farmers to sell the produce either in his farm or at Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC).

The webinar underlined the significant changes across three farm Bills and the possible impact on small and marginal farmers.

Most speakers opined that the new legislations have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agriculture reforms in India and could help farmers provided certain safeguards were incorporated. About 51 participants including policy makers of agriculture and allied sectors, scientists from agriculture sector from the country along with the industry experts participated.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University former Registrar L Jalapathi Rao, CNRI Secretary General Binod Anand and Confederation of Horticulture Association of India Chairman HP Singh hailed the initiatives of Telangana government in agriculture sector.

They cautioned to gear up with excess production of paddy due to increase in irrigated area due to Kaleshwaram.

