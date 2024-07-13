BRS has nothing to lose with leaders switching parties: B Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 04:53 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on elected representatives switching parties undermining the mandate given by the electorate, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said on Saturday that the defections engineered by the Congress leadership would prove to be counter-productive for he Congress only.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said that by taking the BRS MLAs into its fold, the Congress party had upset the priorities for which the people had voted. The BRS that survived many a turbulence during its long eventful history, would overcome the setback.

The BRS leadership will focus on infusing new blood and strive to revive its old glory. The party would discuss the way forward soon, he said, adding that the BRS would stage a comeback galvanising the rank and file. Leaders who preferred to desert the party when it was out of power, had exposed their lack of commitment to the organisation. He pointed out that the BJP had eight MPs representing Telangana and their net contribution to the development of the State was insignificant so far. Now that the BJP was dependent on the support of the TDP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had granted a Rs.60,000 petroleum hub and refinery to Andhra Pradesh.

He asked why the NDA government had failed to consider the bifurcation commitments given to Telangana. He wanted the BJP MPS from the State to spell out their stand on the Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet coach factory for which the BRS was fighting for long.The BJP government had also deprived Telangana of the ITIR. Though 23 new districts came into existence newly as part of the reorganisation revenue system, not even a single Navodaya Vidyalaya was given to the State. The BJP government has a cabinet minister and a minister of State from Telangana. He wanted to know from them what role they would play on their part to ensure Telangana its due share in the upcoming budget.