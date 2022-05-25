Shout and get discount on KFC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Thanks to IPL, the cricket fever is on a high and fans are cheering and screaming for their favourite teams. And now is a chance to not waste the loud cheering and gain a discount on food. KFC has introduced a first-of-its-kind voice activated offer on its app. One just needs to download the KFC app, click on the Howzzat banner on the home screen and shout Howzzat as loud as you can so as to avail discount – the louder one cheers, the bigger the offer.

Developed in partnership with Isobar, the Howzzat feature is now available on the KFC app up to May 29. KFC India CMO Moksh Chopra said, “We all know how KFC is the perfect companion for cricket matches. And now we’ve taken this partnership a notch, or rather, a few decibels higher. A first for the QSR category, we have introduced an app-exclusive voice enabled offer that encourages fans to shout ‘Howzzat’. This unprecedented tech disruption is yet another step in strengthening our new app.“

Integrating tech with digital, the app leverages the sound measuring feature of the microphone that’s native to any regular smartphone and turns it into a voice-activated discount slot machine. Building in gamification within the app interface, consumers are asked to shout ‘Howzzat’ as loudly as they can. The innovation then measures the sound in decibels and fires up a cooker in which the chicken is fried. The louder they shout, the crispier the chicken seems to be fried, and the bigger the value of their discount. Consumers can shout on to win cash-off discounts of up to 40 per cent.