‘Not Out’ trends on Twitter after controversial review rules batsman out in BBL

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Cricket fans were left stunned when Sydney Sixers’ batsman Jordan Silk was declared out after a controversial review by the umpire in the KFC Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers.

Silk, who was batting on 41, hit the ball toward long-off in the bowling of Mark Steketee, but he was caught by Michael Neser. The latter took a sensational catch at the boundary to send Silk back to the pavilion.

While taking the catch, Neser made the first contact with the ball and threw it up in the air before the momentum made him cross the boundary rope. But he jumped in the air again and ran back on the field to complete the catch.

The batsman objected to the catch as Neser jumped in the air several metres outside the boundary line. The umpires went upstairs, but the decision came in the favour of the bowling side. As a result, the Sydney Sixers team lost the match by 15 runs.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 19th over of the chase, with Sydney Sixers needing 26 of 11 balls.

The episode has raised a few questions following the outstanding catch. While many supported the decision, a few others disagreed and took a dig at the umpire’s decision.

That is ridiculous that the rule allows you to jump from outside the field of play and do that #BBL12 — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) January 1, 2023

Unbelievable catch! 🤯 👏🏻Huge moment in the game from Neser #BBL12 — Chris Green (@chrisgreen_93) January 1, 2023

Dumbest rule ever. If he threw it into field of play and made it back in to catch it then fine but this is dumb. It looks and feels wrong. Let the big boys play on a full size field and this wouldn’t be an option. As impressive and athletic as this play was it shouldn’t be out. — Travis Blackley (@Travis_Blackley) January 2, 2023

This is one of the funniest things ever happened in Cricket . First I thought was 6 and 20 runs needed then realized umpire gave it out as soft signal. Great decision by 3rd umpire . Loved it 😎 — Mkay Saitama (@mannythehitman) January 2, 2023

Six! In case, it was given out then we should have this much of extra area outside rope in all the grounds 🙂🙂https://t.co/5ELOrk5hqr — ArunG (@arung20012012) January 2, 2023

I don’t understand how this has been given out 🤯 https://t.co/ylUKGitwOK — Kate Cross (@katecross16) January 1, 2023