Shows to binge on for royal drama

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 02:52 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: If you are one of those who likes to binge on dramas that revolve around the royalty such as ‘The Crown’, we get you.

As episodes of all these series always end on a cliffhanger leaving us in suspense and making us wait until the next season is out, here are more such series while you wait for your favourite show’s next season.

Check out some of these shows if you’re looking for dramas set in the world of British royalty:

Downtown Abbey

‘Downtown Abbey’ is a British historical drama series that is a beloved classic and worth mentioning in any conversation about royal dramas. The show follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th century, as they navigate the changing social and political landscape of England. This series is known for its stunning period detail, strong ensemble cast, and compelling storylines that explore themes of class, love, and loyalty.

The Royals

This is a contemporary drama that follows the lives of a fictional British royal family. The series offers a scandalous and over-the-top take on the monarchy, with Elizabeth Hurley leading the cast as Queen Helena, and features plenty of intrigue, romance, and politics in the royal family.

Bridgerton

‘Bridgerton’ is a romantic drama set in the high society of London. The series takes us into the lives of the Bridgerton family and their social circles, with a particular focus on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings. The show has lavish production values and diverse casting. The costumes, music, and all the elements were taken care of precisely.

Versailles

A period drama that gives us a glimpse into the world of Louis XIV, and his court at Versailles in the 17th century and follows the political and personal drama of the royal court. The series explores themes of power, betrayal, and romance, and offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of royalty at a time of great political and social change. It features great costumes and sets, and is a must-watch for fans of royal drama.

The Great

This series is a comedy-drama based on the life of Catherine the Great, who ruled Russia in the 18th century, and follows her rise to power as she navigates the absurd world of the Russian court. Catherine is a young and idealistic bride who quickly realises that her new husband, Emperor Peter III, is a selfish and incompetent ruler. Catherine sets out to seize power for herself but soon finds that the palace is full of rivalries, alliances, and conspiracies that threaten her reign at every turn. ‘The Great’ is known for its modern sensibilities and clever script.