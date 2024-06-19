Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody on Instagram

By IANS Updated On - 19 June 2024, 10:37 AM

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed her relationship with writer Rahul Mody and made it Instagram official with a picture.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories, where the two are seen posing for a selfie.

Both Shraddha and Rahul are dressed in white, and the actress is holding Rahul’s arm in the image.

For the caption, Shraddha wrote: “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar” (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).

Shraddha and Rahul have been seen attending events together several times. Recently, Shraddha created a buzz on social media by wearing an “R” pendant in a picture she shared on Instagram.

It is reported that the couple met on the set of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, where Rahul served as the writer of the film.

Talking about work, Shraddha is gearing up for ‘Stree 2’, the second instalment of the 2018 film starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Flora Saini, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The second part of the horror comedy will have Rajkummar once again starring opposite Shraddha. ‘Stree 2’ belongs to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, and will be released on August 15.