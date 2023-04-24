Shreya Ghoshal to enchant Hyderabad with soulful melodies at Gachibowli Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Shreya Ghoshal

Hyderabad: Get ready to experience an evening filled with soulful melodies as Shreya Ghoshal takes centre stage at Gachibowli Practice Stadium on April 30 at 6 pm.

Hyderabad is set to be enchanted by the melodious voice of the talented singer who has been captivating audiences for over a decade.

The concert is presented by ‘My Music My Country & Red FM’, and it promises to be a magical event that will leave music lovers spellbound.

Shreya Ghoshal’s exceptional talent has won her numerous awards, including four National Film awards, six Filmfare awards, and nine Filmfare South awards, among others.

For those who haven’t purchased their tickets yet, Paytm Insider has released the prices for the concert. The prices range from Bronze tickets at Rs 1,499 to VIP tickets at Rs 11,999.

Bronze ticket holders will have access to the stadium’s general area, while Silver ticket holders can choose between Phase 1 and Phase 2 for a better view. Gold ticket holders will have access to the VIP enclosure, while Platinum ticket holders can choose between Phase 1 and Phase 2 for an even more exclusive experience. VIP ticket holders will have access to the VIP enclosure.