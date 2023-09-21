Shruti and Kamal Haasan join hands for a new musical project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: At a recent event, Kamal Haasan announced that RKFI and Shruti Haasan are collaborating for a project.

Since the announcement, the fans are eagerly waiting for more details around the project. Shruti recently hosted a ‘Ask me Question’ session where one of her fans questioned her if there’s any update on the project with her father. Sharing her excitement, Shruti said “It’s a musical project and we are going to announce it very soon on what it is!! I am really excited (sic).”

Previously, at an event in Dubai when Shruti presented an award to Kamal Haasan for Best Singer, the legendary actor on stage gave us a hint about this project and mentioned that Raaj Kamal Film International and Shruti are working on new musical project. Since then, the anticipation around the project is at its peak.

Shruti had previously released two independent singles – ‘Edge’ and ‘She Is A Hero’, which received great admiration from the audiences. The actor is planning to release her third single soon, and her fans can’t hold their excitement on it.

Apart from this, the actor-singer will be seen playing a lead role in the much-awaited ‘Salaar’ alongside Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will be releasing soon.