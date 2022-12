Afreedi slams unbeaten double ton at HCA A1 Division League

Medak’s Mohd Afreedi hammered unbeaten 206 no while Sai Nath scored unbeaten 120no to play out a draw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Medak’s Mohd Afreedi hammered unbeaten 206 no while Sai Nath scored unbeaten 120no to play out a draw against R Dayanand on the Day 3 of the HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship held in Hyderabad on Friday.

However, R Dayanand took three points with the first innings lead.

Brief Scores: Medak Dist 248 & 342/1in 67 overs (Sai Nath 120no, Mohd Afreedi 206no) drew with R Dayanand 337/10 in 110.1 overs (Rohit Reddy 89, Akhil 3/33); Balaaji 377 in 65 overs & 174 in 42.4 overs bt Khammam 200 in 56.3 overs & 101 in 32 overs (Geetha Krishna 5/39, G Arjun 5/54); Hyd Bottling 317 in 72.2 overs & 145 in 33.3 overs bt Mahabubnagar 143 in 38.2 overs & 167 in 37.5 overs (A Srikanth 62no; Akshay 4/30, K Sri Harsha 3/51); Warangal 181 in 46.1 overs & 94 in 26.5 overs (Amit Kumar Singh 5/37, Salman Ahmed 3/39) lost to Khalsa 546/8 dec in 116 overs; Secunderabad Nawabs 180 in 42.5 overs & 389/9 dec in 99.1 overs (Ashrith 106, Pradeep Kumar 3/55, M Vikranth 3/83) bt Nizamabad 246 in 56.3 overs & 217 in 54.2 overs (B Ram Prakash 5/77); Gouds XI 119 in 45.2 overs & 46 in 19.2 overs (Sachin Shinde 5/7, Trivender Kumar 3/14) lost to AOC 382/2 in 64 overs (Karan Jadhav 200no, Shivam Tiwari 100no); HCA A3 Division One-Day League Championship: Starlets 103 in 35.4 overs (Khaleel 3/15, Parshuram 5/30) lost to Redhills 105/3 in 13.1 overs (Parshuram 51).