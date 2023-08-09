Shubman Gill climbs to career-high No. 5 in ICC ODI Rankings

Gill rises to 743 rating points on the back of his excellent series against the West Indies.

By ANI Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Dubai: India’s star batters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were rewarded with new career-high ratings on the ICC ODI Player Rankings list for batters that was updated by the ICC on Wednesday, with Gill improving two places by climbing to fifth.

Gill and Kishan were India’s most prominent performers with the bat during their recent ODI series victory against West Indies, with the pair gathering 310 runs over the three matches in an outstanding display of top-order batting. Gill climbed two places to the fifth position in the rankings. While Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains well out in front in the ODI batter rankings, Gill rises to 743 rating points on the back of his excellent series against the West Indies and has third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755) and fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745) well within his sight.

Kishan too achieved a new career-best rating after leaping nine places to 36th overall, while star all-rounder Hardik Pandya improved 10 places to equal 71st following his efforts against the West Indies.

India’s experienced all-rounder Pandya also climbed five places to 11th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders, while it was left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Shardul Thakur that made the most significant imprint on the rankings for ODI bowlers.

Kuldeep broke into the top 10 and claimed the 10th position in the ODI Bowler Rankings with 622 points, following his seven wickets for the series against the West Indies, while Thakur – who led both sides with a series-best eight scalps – improves three spots to 30th.

India star Virat Kohli continues his stay at the 9th spot while skipper Rohit Sharma is at the 11th spot. India newcomer Tilak Varma enters the batter rankings at 46th following a flying start to his international career and Kuldeep (up 36 places to 51st) is the biggest eye-catcher on the list for bowlers from the perspective of the Asian side.