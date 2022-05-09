SI on duty dies of heart stroke in Mancherial

Published Date - 08:05 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Mancherial: Sub-Inspector Md. Imamuddin (59) working with Naspur police station died of heart stroke while he was discharging duties here on Monday. Imamuddin complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Hailing from Nalgonda district, he had joined the department as a constable in 1982. He is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter. He was posted as an additional SI in 2020. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy and Mancherial in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan expressed condolences to the family of the police officer.