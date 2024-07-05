SI suicide attempt: CI, four constables booked under SC/ST Act

The SI’s wife, Sriramula Krishnaveni in the complaint stated that her husband was subjected to caste discrimination and regional bias.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 07:51 PM

SI Sriramula Srinivas

Kothagudem: A case has been registered against Aswaraopet CI K Jithender Reddy and four constables under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act in connection with the case of SI Sriramula Srinivas’s suicide attempt. The SI’s wife, Sriramula Krishnaveni complained to the police that CI Jitender Reddy along with constables Shiva, Subhani, Sanyasi Naidu and Shekhar were responsible for the suicide attempt of her husband Srinivas, a dalit.

Krishnaveni in the complaint stated that her husband was subjected to caste discrimination and regional bias. The accused were also booked under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide), Section 511 (Punishment for offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) read with Section 34 (Criminal act by several persons with common intention) based on her complaint.

She lodged a complaint in Hyderabad with a local police station, where a zero FIR was registered and was transferred to Mahabubabad police station, where SI Challa Aruna registered an FIR as the SI attempted suicide under the limits of Mahabubabad police station. The local DSP Tirupathi Rao was the investigating officer.

Krishnaveni requested police to hand over her husband’s mobile phone which contains the reasons for her husband’s suicide attempt. It might be noted that the CI was already attached to Multi Zone-1 IGP office and four constables to Kothagudem SP office in the wake of charges against them in the case. The health condition of SI Srinivas, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, was said to be critical. Dalit organisations were continuing their protests demanding strict action against the accused.