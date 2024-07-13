Siblings Make Waves in the Jewelry Sector with a Thread of Sustainability & Luxury

Founded by siblings Disha and Nimesh Jain, Evol combines family expertise with a visionary approach to luxury.

New Delhi: Evol is a brand rooted in passion and heritage, setting a new standard in the jewellery world. Founded by siblings Disha and Nimesh Jain, Evol combines family expertise with a visionary approach to luxury. Today, we are pioneering the future with lab-grown diamonds, driven by our commitment to revolutionising the industry with innovative, sustainable practices.

At Evol, we believe in the power of storytelling through our jewellery. Each piece is a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and making luxury accessible to everyone. Personalisation is at the heart of what we do. Each piece of jewellery we create is a unique reflection of our clients’ lives and memories. Our journey began with humble sketches and direct customer engagement, evolving into a unique retail experience that prioritises personalization and connection.

The diamond industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainability, and Evol is at the forefront of this transformation. Our lab-grown diamonds are ethically sourced and meticulously crafted, reflecting our dedication to the planet and to our craft. We believe in creating jewellery that resonates with the soul, capturing the individuality and journey of each customer.

Our philosophy is simple yet profound: Elegance, Sustainability, and Accessibility. From custom name rings, one made for Orry featured in GQ India to bespoke engagement rings that mark life’s milestones, our creations are cherished memories. Evol’s intimate retail experience ensures every customer feels special, offering a one-on-one approach that redefines luxury shopping.

At Evol, we constantly push the boundaries of design through our theme-based collections. Each collection explores original concepts, starting from initial sketches to iterating prototypes until we achieve the perfect piece. One such collection is the Heart of Diamond, where we incorporated heart cuts and colored diamonds to symbolize love and passion. You can explore this collection further here.

Another notable collection is Together Forever, inspired by the delicate beauty of flowers. This collection features floral settings that capture the essence of timeless romance. You can explore this collection further here.

Join us in our mission to revolutionise the diamond industry. At Evol, we are more than jewellers; we are storytellers, crafting pieces that celebrate life’s most memorable moments. Experience the difference with Evol, where love and innovation meet to create a brighter, more sustainable future.

