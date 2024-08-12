8 killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad since Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 11:43 PM

Hyderabad: Eight persons were killed in different road accidents in the city since Sunday night.

At Bandlaguda road, three persons were killed when their bike skidded and the trio hit road divider. The victims, Bagari Sri Hari (22), a chef; Sandeep (20) and Abhilash, all relatives, were on a motorcycle travelling from Sankeshwar Bazaar to Aramgarh.

“Around 4 am, Hari, who was riding the motorcycle, lost control and the vehicle skidded. The trio fell off the bike and hit the divider,” Bandlaguda Inspector Satyanarayana said. Sandeep and Abhilash died on the spot, while Sri Hari was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police suspect that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent riding.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man lost his life while his friend sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident at Shamshabad on Monday. The deceased, Kurumoorty, a resident of Weaker Section Colony, Izzathnagar, was riding, with a friend in the pillion seat, when the bike skidded on the Chennamma Hotel stretch. Kurumoorty succumbed to his injuries at the accident site, while his friend was rushed to a nearby hospital. The Shamshabad police have registered a case.

In the third case in Shamshabad, a pedestrian died after he was hit by a school bus at Satamrai. The man was crossing the road when a school bus hit him. He died on the spot. The bus driver surrendered.

In another case at Chilkalguda, an auto-rickshaw driver died when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed a road divider at Allugadabavi. The victim, Zaheer (32), a resident of First Lancer, was on way from Tarnaka towards Mehdipatnam when he hit the divider. “The windscreen pierced his body and he died on his way to hospital,” the police said. A case was registered.

At Raidurgam, a 32-year-old security guard died after a car hit him. Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Shaikpet, was walking towards Raidurgam when he got hit. In another accident at Vanasthalipuram, S Venkatesh (25), a private company employee, was traveling on a bike with his mother Padma (50) when a car hit them. Venkatesh died on the spot.