Worker falls to death from coconut tree in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 11:31 PM

Sangareddy: A man, Chittem Dasarath, died as he slipped off a coconut tree while he was plucking coconuts in Gada Raju’s residence at Sriram Mohalla in Zaheerabad town on Monday.

Raju had roped in a worker Dasarath (32), a resident of Bagareddypally, to harvest coconuts. However, he accidentally slipped off the tree and sustained serious injuries. He died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Zaheerabad. Dasarath is survived by his wife and two children.

Zaheerabad SI M Kasinath registered a case.