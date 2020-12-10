Siddipet: CM KCR involves all accompanying Ministers in inaugurals

Chandrashekhar Rao, who laid the foundation stone for the proposed IT Park, asked Niranjan Reddy to cut the ribbon marking the inauguration of Rythu Vedika building at Mittapally.

Hyderabad: Unlike most politicians in top positions, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ensured that his Cabinet colleagues and officials are equal participants in the series of inaugurals and stone-laying ceremonies in Siddipet on Thursday.

Besides Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and R&B Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others accompanied the Chief Minister in his whirlwind one-day visit to Siddipet. Chandrashekhar Rao, who laid the foundation stone for the proposed IT Park, asked Niranjan Reddy to cut the ribbon marking the inauguration of Rythu Vedika building at Mittapally.

A few minutes later, he was seen guiding Rajender to perform puja at the newly-constructed Government Medical College and to break the pumpkin. Later, after inaugurating the 2BHK housing colony at Narsapur, the Chief Minister performed rituals in a house-warming ceremony and advised the beneficiary to complete the other rituals before leaving the house. The Chief Minister then asked Prashanth Reddy to inaugurate a flat in the colony.

