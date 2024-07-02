Siddipet Collector calls for survey of forest lands

Collector M Manu Chowdary directs revenue and forest department officials to carry out a collective survey to remove encroachments and demarcate boundaries of forest lands.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 2 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Collector M Manu Chowdary is talking to officials of forest and revenue department in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Collector M Manu Chowdary directed revenue and forest department officials to carry out a collective survey to remove encroachments and demarcate boundaries of forest lands.

During a review meeting with revenue and forest department officials at his chambers on Tuesday, the Collector asked the officials to complete all the hurdles to notify the pending forest blocks soon. Chowdary said that Siddipet had a forest area of 23,738 hectares at 77 locations. He instructed them to add the forest lands in revenue records to protect them. The Collector suggested the officials initiate measures for the protection of wildlife and contain the fire accidents.

Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, District Forest Officer Srinivas, and others were present.