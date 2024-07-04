Hyderabad weekend guide: A lineup of weekend fun

Here’s a curated list of events for you to unwind and enjoy your weekend.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 4 July 2024, 03:44 PM

Kido Farm: Mom & Kids Exhibition:

Experience a day filled with fun and activities tailored for moms and kids. Bond over a variety of showcases including kids and mom wear, jewellery, accessories, books, food, games, and much more.

When: July 6, 10 am

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Gameshow Mania:

Organised by Oopar, the Game Show Mania promises an evening of fun, games, and networking. Relive your favorite game shows, unwind, and meet new friends in an exciting atmosphere.

When: July 7, 5:30 pm

Where: Terra Café & Bistro, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Vir Das India Tour:

After conquering the global stage and winning hearts worldwide, stand-up comic Vir Das is back home and ready to tickle your funny bones with his India tour ‘Mind Fool’. Prepare yourself to laugh until you can’t breathe as he delivers his signature wit with humor.

When: July 6, 5 – 6:30 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Artistry of Pole:

Discover the art of pole dance, a blend of athleticism and creativity. This workshop offers a unique way to stay fit and explore the elegance of pole movement.

When: July 7, 4 – 6 pm

Where: Polefit Boldfit, Hanuman Nagar

Registrations: Check //troveexperiences.com/

Communite Reads:

Bring your favorite book and join fellow book lovers for a relaxing evening with coffee and good company under breezy trees.

When: July 6, 5:15 pm

Where: Park beside Cohe Coffee Shop, Jubilee Hills

Registration: Free entry

Baking workshop:

Learn to bake chocolate, walnut, and biscoff cupcakes and take home your creations. This hands-on workshop is perfect for baking enthusiasts of all levels.

When: July 7, 3.30 to 6.30 pm

Where: Cafe Marka, Jubilee Hills

Registration: Check www.communitie.in