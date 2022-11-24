Siddipet: Commissioner of School Education inspects Mana Ooru Mana Badi works

Commissioner of School Education A Devasena made several suggestions to improve the work in the schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Commissioner of School Education A Devasena is distributing chocolates to a teacher at Raghapur primary school classroom in Siddipet District on Thursday.

Siddipet: Commissioner of School Education A Devasena has inspected the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” works at Primary School and Zilla Parishad High School in Raghavapur.

During a review meeting with the MEOs, DEO, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and other officials after the inspection, Devasena has made several suggestions to improve the work in the schools. She has suggested them to change the colours inside the classrooms to make them brighter.

As she spotted a floor painting on the steps, the Commissioner of School Education has directed the official to lay tiles instead. She has directed them to start painting the schools after completing all the minor works.

Assuring to release the funds for all the works, Devasena said that the works at schools, which need more than Rs 90 lakh, were being delayed because the funds need to be released from MNREGS.

Earlier, the Commissioner visited the Indira Nagar Public School, where she inspected Science Lab and Computer lab.