Mancherial Collector tells officials to expedite works under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said efforts were on to provide quality education to financially weak students on par with private schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme. She inspected a school and an Anganwadi centre at Theegalpahad village in Naspur mandal on Thursday.

Bharati inspected the works being executed at the school under the initiative. She said that 248 schools of the district were identified to be developed on many aspects under the first phase of the scheme. She said that additional classrooms, toilets, kitchen and dining halls would be constructed for the convenience of the students.

The Collector further said that steps were being taken to ensure quality education to the students belonging to economically and socially weaker sections using the scheme. She instructed the officials concerned to expedite the works. She asked them to take action against those executing agencies who delay the works and to hand over the works to the eligible contractors.