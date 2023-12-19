Telangana: Prasanth Jeevan Patil promoted to Selection Grade

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, a 2011 batch IAS officer, has been promoted to selection grade (Level-13 in the pay matrix) along with the Additional Commissioner of GHMC Killu Shiva Kumar Naidu, another 2011 batch IAS officer. Telangana government has issued the orders in this regard on Tuesday.

However, the State government has decided to continue Patil in the same post after the promotion. He was appointed as Collector here in June 2022 transferring from Nalgonda.