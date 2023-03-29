Siddipet farmers to earn up to Rs.1.5 lakh from each acre of oil palm crop: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing BRS Party workers at Nanganuru in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said farmers in Siddipet would soon be earning Rs.1 lakh to Rs.1.5 lakh from every acre of oil palm crop.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Athmeeya Sammelanam in Nanganuru Mandal headquarters on Wednesday, the Minister said an oil palm factory was coming up at Nanganuru with the objective of making marketing oil palm easy.

Stating that the lives of the farmers changed completely after the formation of Telangana, Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set out on his mission to achieve the separate State of Telangana after offering prayers at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple Konaipally. The Chief Minister will seek similar support from the people of Nanganuru to rule the nation.

With the efforts of the Chief Minister, every gunta of land was getting irrigation water which made the Telangana the rice bowl of India. Recalling the hurdles farmers faced before Telangana was created, the Minister said the women of Telangana had lost all their gold ornaments for just drilling borewells in their fields before to get water. However, there was no borewell drilling in Siddipet district this summer as the government had ensured every tank and stream was filled to the brim.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas and others were present.

