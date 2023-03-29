Siddipet: BJP cadre from Dubbaka join BRS

BJP workers from Dubbaka joined the BRS in Siddipet in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is welcoming BJP workers into BRS fold in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Several Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Dubbaka joined the Bharat Rashrta Samithi (BRS) in Siddipet on Wednesday in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

In charge of BJP Sakthi Kendra Posarigalla Raju, BJP booth presidents Pulluru Praveen and Jangampally Raji Reddy, a senior leader of the 8th ward in Dubbaka Municipality Gaddam Joythiraj along with 70 of their followers resigned from the primary membership of BJP and joined the BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the development of Dubbaka would be possible only with the BRS. The party leadership would provide equal opportunities to all committed workers, he said.