Siddipet gets hi-tech diagnostic hub

Siddipet: An ultramodern diagnostic hub, which can conduct over 35,000 tests a day, was inaugurated in Siddipet on Tuesday. The facility, equipped to conduct 57 kinds of tests, will see more medical tools being procured in a phased manner.

To provide free diagnostic services to people, the State government has proposed to open such centres in all the district headquarters. The Siddipet Diagnostic Hub is the first to be opened in the State.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who inaugurated the facility, said they would start the CT Scan facility by spending another Rs 2 crore in a few days besides launching the ultrasound, ECG and other services. Since Siddipet has 34 health centres across the district, Health Commissioner Vakati Karuna said they would operate six vehicles on six routes to get the samples from these hospitals.

She said they would give separate barcode to samples collected from each hospital to avoid confusion. Stating they had operated the hub for 15 days as part of a trial run, she said they had conducted over 14,000 tests which would cost about Rs 30 lakh in private diagnostic centres.

The Minister also inaugurated a rest house built on the premises of the hospital and later presented Rs 11.96 lakh worth CMRF cheques to 30 beneficiaries.

Kiosks handed over to street vendors

Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over 42 street vending kiosks to select street vendors in Siddipet on Tuesday.

To support small vendors and make street vending organised in the town, the Siddipet municipality has taken up the task of building kiosks along the road at Mustabad Circle.

Harish also donned the role of a sanitation worker at the Busspur waste management plant for a while. Wearing their clothes, he poured the wet waste in the segregating machine.

He also inaugurated a faecal sewage treatment plant (FSTP) at Bussapur, way-bridge, park and others.

