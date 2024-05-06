Pocharam IT corridor police nabs serial thief

On getting an opportunity, he would break the lock of the door and enter inside before decamping with the property, Inspector B Raju, said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Pocharam IT corridor police on Monday arrested a man who was allegedly involved in six cases of theft in the State.

The arrested person Sheelam Shetti Venkata Ramana alias Srinu (50), a native of Vijayawada and resident of Janagaon moved in colonies during day or night and identified locked houses.

He was involved in different cases registered at Pocharam IT corridor, Ghatkesar and Husanabad police station of Siddipet.