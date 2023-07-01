Siddipet girl bags first rank in national level PhD entrance examination

Siddipet girl Purumandla Vennela Reddy has bagged the first rank in the Indira Gandhi Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya Raipur Ph.D. entrance examination

Siddipet: Siddipet girl Purumandla Vennela Reddy has bagged the first rank in the Indira Gandhi Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya Raipur Ph.D. entrance examination.

She will pursue her research in Agroforestry at the renowned university. Vennela is a resident of Bakrichepyala in Siddipet urban mandal. She had completed her BSc in forestry from Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) at Mulugu. Later, she cracked the national level PG entrance examination to get the 9th rank and joined MSc (Agroforestry) at Banaras Hindu University.

After completing her post-graduation, she bagged another top rank to get into the prestigious Indira Gandhi Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh. Vennela is the daughter of Purmandla Kondal Reddy and Revathi. Reddy is the president of the Veterinary Employees Association of Sididpet district. Appreciating Vennela for her achievement, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Vennela made Siddipet proud by getting the top rank in the national level entrance examination.

