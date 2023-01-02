Siddipet: Harish Rao presents gold crown to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 AM, Mon - 2 January 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented a gold crown weighing 1.792 kilograms to the presiding deity of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Siddipet on Monday morning on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi.

The crown, worth over Rs.1 crore, was made with one kilo of gold bought by the temple management while the remaining was contributed by donors including Harish Rao. The Minister has also had darshan of Lord Venkateshwara.

The area teemed with devotees as a huge number of people from across the district made a beeline to the popular temple to offer prayers.