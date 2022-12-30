‘BJP trying to divide political parties by constituting Cherikala Committee’

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has termed formation of BJP's Cherikala (Admission) Committee as an attempt to divide the Opposition parties by threatening them.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has termed formation of Bharatiya Janat Party’s (BJP) Cherikala (Admission) Committee as an attempt to divide the Opposition parties by threatening them.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the bus station and marketing warehouse in Dubbaka on Friday, the Minister said that the people will join a political party if the party can do something better for society. However, the minister said that the BJP-led centre had done nothing for society in the past eight years.

Saying that the BJP came to power by promising to create crores of employment, Rao said the Centre had failed to keep its promises. He said that the BJP was trying to use cows, the Indian army, temples, and religion for political gain. Saying that the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the people of Telangana would respect the cow, the minister said that they will never use them for political gain like BJP did. He has demanded the BJP-led centre to come up with what they did for the common people during the past eight years.

Rao has elaborated on how the Centre had cheated the people by making them open Jan Dhan bank accounts promising to deposit Rs 15 lakh in these accounts. Stating that the Centre had promised to double the income of the farmers, Rao said that they never made any attempt towards that except pushing the farmers into crisis with various anti-farmer initiatives. Unlike the Centre, the Minister said that they were giving Rythu Bandhu, 24X7 power electricity supply and several other initiatives for the benefit of the farming fraternity.

He has said that the Telangana government was giving Kalyanalakshmi for the benefit of the poor parents of the girl children, but the Centre made their life difficult by increasing the prices of the gas cylinders. Rao has called upon the people to support the political party which was coming up with many schemes to support the common people. Despite the BRS losing the MLA seat in Dubbaka, Rao said that the Telangana government had changed the face of the Dubbaka town and Constituency by granting a huge number of grants.

While Puvvada Ajay Kumar has inaugurated the RTC bus station, R&B Minister Prasanth Reddy has laid a foundation for the construction of the Mustabad to Dubbaka road with an outlay of Rs 20 crore.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy has inaugurated 10,000 metric tonnes of godown at Habsipur Cross Road. TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Medak MP Kotha Prabhkar Reddy and others were present.