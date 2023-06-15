Siddipet: KTR, Harish Rao unveil IGBC Green Property Show brochure

This Green Property show was announced by the MAUD Minister KTR during the launch of Telangana’s Cool Roof Policy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Siddipet: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in association with Telangana Government announced the first ever IGBC Green Property Show 2023. The brochure was unveiled MAUD KT Rama Rao, Finance T Harish Rao and CII Telangana Chairman C Sekhar Reddy here on Thursday.

This Green Property show was announced by the MAUD Minister during the launch of Telangana’s Cool Roof Policy. The first 1st edition of the IGBC Green Property Show 2023 will take place on July 28th, 29th, and 30th at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

This three-day expo will showcase green residential and commercial properties, along with building products and services. More than 75 exhibitors would be presenting green properties, products, and services during the expo.

“The IGBC Green Property Show, a first-of-its-kind event conceptualized by IGBC, aims to sensitize and motivate prospective buyers to invest in a greener future by choosing IGBC Certified or Pre-Certified Green Projects over conventional buildings” CII Telangana Chairman C Sekhar Reddy.

By making environmentally conscious choices, property owners and occupants can enjoy tangible benefits such as reduced maintenance costs, energy and water consumption, as well as intangible benefits like improved occupant well-being and a healthier lifestyle, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said.