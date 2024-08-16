Siddipet: Man ties brother, sister-in-law to railing as they failed to clear Rs 20k debt

Police said D Parushuramulu (42) borrowed some Rs 1.20 lakh from his younger brother Kanakaiah a year ago. Parushuramulu paid back Rs one lakh four months ago, but could not pay the remaining Rs 20,000 and interest amount.
Siddipet: Enraged over the non-payment of interest amount for a hand loan, a man tied his elder brother and his sister in law to a railing and beat them on the premises of a temple in Narsapur on Friday.
Kanakaiah reportedly invited him to some elder’s house to resolve the issue. However, they got engaged in a heated argument in the presence of elders. When Parushuramulu tried to leave the place, Kanakaiah, his wife Bhagya and their son Bhanu tied him to the railing of the temple.
When Parushuramulu’s wife Tara came to his rescue, they also tied her to the railing. When the locals rescued and shifted them to the hospital.
Following a complaint, the police registered a case.