Siddipet new bus station to be inaugurated on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

The new bus station of Siddipet is ready for inauguration.

Siddipet: The new bus station built at a cost of Rs 6 crore in Siddipet is ready for inauguration. The project was grounded last year. The old bus station, which was constructed in 1976 when J Chokka Rao was Transportation Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, was in a dilapidated condition.

Since the Sididpet town was growing fast, and it had also become a transition point to 10 districts, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has decided to build a new bus station for the benefit of the passengers in the town. The bus station will witness 20,000 to 30,000 passengers a day.

Since the road beside the bus station had also become congested, the road was also widened for the benefit of the colonies located behind the bus station here. The bus station will have a shopping complex, modern toilets, canteen and other facilities besides having a parking place.

The Finance Minister, who will inaugurate the bus station on Sunday evening, has inspected the progress of the works on May 26. He has instructed the officials to complete the work before the academic year commences. Since the academic year is going to commence on June 13 in the State, the building was readied.

The buses will be operated from the bus station from Sunday onwards.