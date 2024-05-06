Siddipet police seizes unaccounted cash from two men

Siddipet Inspector Lakshmibabu and his team seized Rs 8.62 lakh from M Ramesh, who was carrying the cash on his bike without proper documents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 08:14 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet police seized Rs.8.62 lakh and Rs.6 lakh from two men who were traveling on two-wheelers.

Siddipet Inspector Lakshmibabu and his team seized Rs 8.62 lakh from M Ramesh, who was carrying the cash on his bike without proper documents. In the second incident, Ch Ramulu, a resident of Chowdaram in Chinna Kodur was caught carrying Rs.6 lakh on his bike.

The police deposited the cash at the grievance cell at the Collectorate. The owners can take it back after producing proper documents, officials said.