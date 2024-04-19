Karimnagar police seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 15.81 lakh

As of the implementation of model code, police conducted vehicle checking to check illegal transportation of money and liquor.

Karimnagar: Police have seized Rs 15.81 lakh unaccounted cash in different places of the district on Friday.

Police seized Rs 7 lakh from one Janagam Suman Kalyan at Durgamma temple, near Rajiv Chowk, Karimnagar.

While Rs 6,81,900 was seized from Kola Pradeep of Kothirampur at IB chowk, Rs 1,11,900 was found with Nalli Bhaskar of Manakondur at Geeta Bhavan chowk.

In another incident, Rs 2 lakh was found at Gandla Suresh of Kattarampur of Karimnagar town.