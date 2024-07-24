Siddipet: Protests against poor allocation of funds in union budget

BRS Party youth wing leader Nimma Rajinikanth Reddy alleged that the Centre gave stepmotherly treatment to Telangana while giving priority to other states in the budget allocation.
Siddipet: Hoardings on Telangana being ignored in the union budget appeared across Siddipet town on Wednesday even as BRS leaders staged protests across the district.
The BRS leaders said that Punjab MPs had staged protests at the Parliament over the poor fund allocation to their State but none of the Telangana MPs staged any protest though gross injustice was done to the State. BRS Party youth wing leader Nimma Rajinikanth Reddy alleged that the Centre gave stepmotherly treatment to Telangana while giving priority to other states in the budget allocation.