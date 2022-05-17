Siddipet: Task Force Police seize 33 tonnes of PDS rice

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Siddipet: Task Force police have seized a huge quantity of 33 tonnes of PDS rice while it is being illegally transported at Vaddepally village in Raipole Mandal on Tuesday. The police also have taken six members into custody. The accused were Batchu Ramulu, Batchu Sandeep Kumar, Batchu Narsimhulu, Batchu Narasimha, Sheik Tajuddin and Subhash. On a tip off, the police have raided a house at Vaddepally and caught them red-handed while the rice is being loaded into three trucks.

In a statement, the Siddipet Task Force police said that some people was purchasing the PDS rice from people which is being exported to different places. The police said that they had a kept strict vigil on such people. The Task force sleuths said that that they will even invoke PD Act against the PDS rice smugglers. Saying that they will keep the names of the informers secret, they have called upon the people to inform them if the see any such activity.