Siddipet: Three sustain injuries in road accident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Siddipet: Three persons sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision of an RTC bus and a Mahindra Bolero vehicle near Akkannapet on Sunday.

The negligent Bolero vehicle driver lost control over the steering and hit the oncoming RTC bus. Three persons traveling in the SUV sustained injuries. They were rushed to Area Hospital at Husnabad after providing first aid.