Siddipet: Four including two women dies in road accident

Four persons died in a road accident near Jagadevpur in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Four persons including two women died in a ghastly road accident when a speeding lorry hit an oncoming passenger auto at a culvert between Alirajpet village and Jagadevpur Mandal headquarters on Thursday morning.

The victims were auto driver Srigiripally Kanakaiah (30) Kotyala Kavitha (26), Kotyala Lalitha (30) and Kontham Chandraiah (45). The injured were Kontham Lakshmi and Kompally Kanakavva. The victims were close relatives from Jagadevpur Mandal headquarters who were going to Islampur village in Toopran Mandal to attend the death anniversary of a close relative.

According to Jagadevpur SI Krishna Murthy, the auto was owned by Chandraiah. Since he was injured, he had hired Kanakaiah as a driver. While they were proceeding towards Islampur, the speeding lorry carrying a Haryana number plate hit the auto. Death was instant for Kanakaiah and Kavitha while Lalitha and Chandraiah died while undergoing treatment in Government Hospital Gajwel. Lakshmi and Kanakavva were battling for life.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy who visited the hospital, has given Rs 10,000 to each of the four deceased family members. He further assured that he will pursue the government to pay exgratia to the road accident victims.

