Siddipet will be made zero landfilling Municipality: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Minister T Harish Rao is interacting with Nursing Students in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Siddipet Municipality was aiming to make the town into zero landfilling towns by recycling all the waste effectively. Addressing the citizens after laying a foundation for a footpath, drainage, and flood drain work in the 14th ward of Siddipet Municipality on Wednesday, Rao has said the Civic body had converted 579 metric tonnes of wet waste into organic fertiliser so far besides generating 756 cubic meters of gas by utilsing 2, 522 metric tonnes of wet waste. He further said that the Municipality was also recycling the entire dry waste which eventually restricted the land filling of waste produced in Siddipet town.

He further said that the Municipality was generating 25 to 35 metric tons of wet waste every day which is being used to generate gas and organic fertiliser. Gone were the days there used to be heaps of waste piled up at Bussavapur dump yard, Rao, however, said that they have recycled the entire waste dumped at Bussapur over the years. With the support of the citizens and civic staff, he said the Siddipet Municipality will continue the recycling of waste to make it a zero-landfilling municipality. To lay damaged roads, and build footpaths and drainage wherever required, Rao said that the Municipal department had granted Rs 15 crore. As part of that, the Minister said that he had laid the foundation for Rs 1.2 crore worth of work in the 14th ward today.

Later, Rao distributed 11.37 lakh worth of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 31 beneficiaries during another programme. The Health Minister also made a visit to Nursing College and Wellness Centre in Siddipet Hospital premises. He has instructed the staff at the Wellness centre to provide the best facilities and treatment.