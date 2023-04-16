Siddipet’s Kedaranath Annadhana Samithi to serve devotees in Kedarnath

Finance Minister T Harish Rao flagged off a lorry carrying groceries to Kedarnath from Siddipet on Sunday

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is flagging off lorry carrying groceries to Kedarnath in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Devotees of Lord Shiva from Siddipet are taking a load of groceries to Kedarnath to conduct ‘annadhana’ to devotees coming to the pilgrimage centre during the season.

For this, the devotees in Siddipet have formed the Kedarnath Annadhana Seva Samithi (KASS) to carry out the work collectively.

Lauding the efforts of KASS, Harish Rao said ‘annadhana’ was the best ‘dhana’ on earth because many devotees from South India would find it difficult to find food of their choice.

Assuring to extend all support from his side, Rao said the KASS shelter at Kedarnath would be the first shelter to stop and have food for South Indians.

Suggesting the KASS to play a role in cultivating healthy habits among Siddipet’s citizens, the Minister said he would organise ‘pranayama’ and yoga classes for them if they were willing to come forward.