Trial run held for Mangolu Water Treatment Plant, biggest in rural India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday inaugurated the trial run of the 540 Million Litres per Day-water treatment plant at Thipparam village in Kukunoorpally on Monday. The plant is said to be the biggest in rural India and the biggest water treatment plant in Telangana.

Harish Rao and Dayakar Rao, in the presence of Secretary to the Chief Minister Smita Sabharwal, switched on the pump sets to start the trial run for treatment of 270 MLD water out of the full capacity of 540MLD.

The raw water will be drawn from the Mallanna Sagar project, the largest reservoir built outside the river course in India. The water will be pumped to the WTP 5.5 km away at Mangolu village.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said the 540MLD plant would supply drinking water to 10 Assembly Constituencies of Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbaka, Medchal, Aleru, Bhongir, Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Palakurthy and Tungathurthy.

Over 26 lakh people living in 16 municipalities and 1,922 villages in these 10 constituencies would get drinking water through the project. On an average, 7.26 TMC ft of water would be processed at the WTP every year by drawing water from the Mallanna Sagar.

Since the Rural Water and Sanitation (RWS) department was drawing 340 MLD water currently from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) pipelines to meet the drinking water requirements of these 10 constituencies, Rao said the HMWSSB would have an additional 340 MLD water with which it would supply drinking water to all villages and colonies located inside the Outer Ring Road.

Stating that there earlier used to be regular interruptions in drinking water supply to Siddipet from the Lower Manair Dam, the Minister said this would be a thing of the past because water would be supplied on gravity from the Mangolu treatment plant.

Rao appreciated the engineering department for completing the project two months before the deadline. The project was taken up with an outlay of Rs.1,212 crore on 50 acres of land close to the Mallanna Sagar.