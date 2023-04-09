Harish hails auto drivers as brand ambassadors of Siddipet town

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Siddipet: Expressing solidarity for the welfare of auto-rickshaw drivers in Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao came to the Siddipet Auto Credit Cooperative Society meeting by driving an auto in a driver’s uniform.

Hailing the drivers for their service, Rao praised them as brand ambassadors of Siddipet because they were taking every tourist safely to their destinations. Drivers give a brief of the town before the passenger gets down, giving a glimpse of development in Siddipet. Sometimes, it is the drivers who shift injured passengers to hospitals before the ambulance arrives.

Addressing auto drivers and their family members to mark the fourth anniversary of Society, Harish Rao said the society was increasing the credit limit to Rs.15,000 from the existing Rs.10,000, besides enhancing the marriage incentive to Rs.5,000 from the current Rs.3,500. Making several announcements for the benefit of the auto driver community, Rao said he would support setting up an exclusive petrol bunk for the auto drivers society so that they could get petrol at slightly cheaper rates. He also assured a permanent building for the cooperative society in addition to setting up of an auto nagar for them.

Stating that auto drivers used to get loans from private money lenders by paying a huge interest rate until four years ago, Rao said the Society had helped the drivers consolidate financially during the last four years. The Minister also promised a prize money of Rs.25,000 for children of auto drivers if they scored 10 out of 10 GPA in the 10th class board examination.

MLC Farooq Hussain, Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.