Significant depletion in groundwater table in 15 mandals of Nizamabad

In the last 20 days, the groundwater has dropped significantly in the district with farmers struggling to save the Yasangi crops.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 April 2024, 05:20 PM

Nizamabad: Groundwater crisis has deepened in parts of Nizamabad district, with 15 mandals experiencing significant depletion in the groundwater table. In these 15 mandals the groundwater level has reached an average of 12.28 metres and is causing concern among farmers and people in general.

In the last 20 days, the groundwater has dropped significantly in the district with farmers struggling to save the Yasangi crops. The groundwater level in Cheemanpally, Gadkol, Thoompally, Thallapally, Mushirnagar, Ramannapet, Chinna Walgot, Edappally, Mopal, Mupkal, Nandipet Velmal, Maclure Madanpally, Mendora, Nizamabad North and Nizamabad Rural mandals is falling rapidly. In fact, in Renjal Dupalli and Dandigutta mandals the groundwater has fallen to a depth of 30 metres.

According to district officials, in Pakala village of Sirikonda mandal, the water which was 9.88 metres deep in December last went down to 19.56 metres deep in January and has now reached a depth of 30 metres.

District officials stated that the existing boreholes were not able to provide water to 40 percent of the paddy crops and to save them the farmers were digging new boreholes leading to further fall in the groundwater level in the district. In order to stop farmers from digging new borewells, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has issued orders to Tahsildars to bring into force the Water, Land & Trees Act, 2002 (WALTA) to prevent digging of new boreholes.

The district authorities have asked the Rural Water Supply officials to take measures to check depletion of groundwater in the district. The authorities are even renting borewells to supply water for irrigation and drinking water purposes.

On one hand, groundwater levels in the state are depleting very fast and on the other hand, a majority of dams in the state are running dry.