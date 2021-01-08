Telangana HC issues notices to authorities in lake encroachment case

The panel had taken suo moto cognisance of a letter addressed to the court by Dr Lubna Sarwath as a PIL

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, of the Telangana High Court ordered notices to the authorities in a PIL concerning the encroachment and pollution of Devuni Kunta Cheruvu in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad.

The panel had taken suo moto cognisance of a letter addressed to the court by Dr Lubna Sarwath as a PIL. The petitioner complained that the guidelines as provided under the Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002, (WALTA), has not been adhered to by the authorities concerned.

The provisions of the Act mandate appointment of locals as WALTA members who are to appear in the WALTA authority meetings. The panel appointed Advocate Avinash Desai as an amicus curiae to assist the court. It directed the authorities to file their response and adjourned the matter to March 18.

Dumping of solid waste

The panel in another PIL concerning dumping of solid waste in Jiyaguda, Hyderabad, issued notice and appointed Advocate Avinash Desai as amicus curiae. The panel had taken up a letter by a law student, Pavan Kasturi, as a PIL. The petitioner stated that several representations had been made to the GHMC for six years as the waste being dumped includes human excreta and animal carcasses collected and dumped from neighbouring septic tanks. The panel directed the authorities to file their counter and adjourned the matter to March 18.

Medical counselling

The panel in a batch of petitions challenging counselling held for admission to medical colleges in Telangana directed the petitioners to implead the seat holders who have been granted a seat. The panel said it would only deal with the question of whether less meritorious candidates were selected before the petitioners.

Challenges to the counselling process in light of non-compliance to Presidential Order 371D that provided the right of admission to students of Telangana domicile would not be entertained in light of Section 10-D of the Indian Medical Council Act that provides an equal opportunity for individuals of all States, the panel observed. The panel, however, adjourned the matter to January 19.

Mahesh Co-op Bank: Re-election plea dismissed

Justice P Naveen Rao cleared the dates but only in part with regard to the controversial elections to the Mahesh Co-Operative Bank. Justice Rao had earlier pronounced his interim verdict directing that the results be announced. The judge was dealing with various writ petitions filed by various shareholders of the bank and contesting candidates in the elections.

The judge dismissed the plea of re-election and to declare the voters’ list as bogus as sought by the shareholders and Share Holder Association. However, he also directed the new body not to take any policy decision and use the funds of the society only for making payments of the salary and other requirements till the disposal of the writ petition. The matter was posted to February 9.

