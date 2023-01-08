Sikh devotees celebrate Prakash Purab with religious fervour in Hyderabad

After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar was served to all the devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Recitations of Gurbani Shabad keertans, delivering of sermons and Guru-ka-Langar marked the 356th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji here on Sunday.

Large number of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrated the Prakash Purab with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion and offered prayers to Sri Guru Granth Sahebji. The major attraction of the concluding celebrations todya was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad where over 15,000 devotees participated in the Vishaal Deewan at Classic Garden, Balamrai.

The Prabhandak Committee president, S. Baldev Singh Bagga, general secretary S Jagmohan Singh and joint secretary S Harpreet Singh Gulati said the congregation was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas, Bhai Kamaljeet Singh (Harmandir Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha of Delhi, Bhai Jagdev Singh and Bhai Charanjeet Singh and others especially invited from various parts of the country recited Shabad Keertans

