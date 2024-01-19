357th Prakash Purab celebrations in Secunderabad on Jan 21

Published Date - 19 January 2024

Hyderabad: The 357th Prakash Purab (Holy Birthday Celebrations) of ‘Sri Guru Gobind Singh’, the tenth and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, along with a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ will be organised on a large scale under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad at Classic Garden, Balamrai from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The president of GSS Prabhandak Committee, S Baldev Singh Bagga, General Secretary, S Jagmohan Singh and Secretary S Harpreet Singh Gulati said that a ”Vishaal Deewan” (Mass Congregation) will be held where hundreds of Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge in the congregation.

The event will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Kirtans (Holy Hymns) and Gurbani Vichar by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render shabad keertans.

Reputed Ragi Jathas, Bhai Amarjeet Singh (Patiala), Bhai Mehatab Singh (Jalandhar), Bhai Jagdev Singh and Bhai Charanjeet Singh and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite shabad keertans (holy hymns and Gurbani Vichar and throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

After the culmination of the congregation Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees. Guru Gobind Singhji sacrificed his life and family for protecting the weak and meek and liberated the country from the clutches of invaders.

A night Kirtan Darbar will be held at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad from 7 pm to 10 pm on Saturday January 20 in which Ragi jathas will recite shabad kirtans and kathas followed by Guru ka Langar.