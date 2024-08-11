Silver Jubilee Reunion of M.Tech 1998-99, SCIS at UoH

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 06:23 PM

Hyderabad: The School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) commemorated a significant milestone with the silver jubilee reunion, bringing together alumni from the MTech 1998-99 batch.

The reunion highlighted the remarkable achievements of the alumni, who have made substantial contributions across various industries. From pioneering entrepreneurs to leading researchers, the gathering celebrated the impact of SCIS on the professional world.

An alumnus and Tide Data Science head, Suryanarayana Murthy spoke about his transformational experience at UoH, detailing how the foundation laid by the university helped him build a successful career across diverse domains such as financial services, manufacturing, supply chain, and banking.

Several other alumni reminisced about their time at UoH, recalling courses, assignments, and cherished memories with their professors.