Indian Matchmaking 2: Sima Aunty doesn’t think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is a good match

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:13 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: After a controversial first season, the much-discussed show on the internet, Indian Matchmaking, is back with a second season on Netflix. The show, which premiered on August 10, features the matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty helping her clients in their quest to find the perfect partner.

With the show are back Sima aunty’s memes. However, one thing that has interested the netizens is that in one of the episodes, Sima aunty is seen giving her opinions on an older woman marrying a younger man. She claims that the age difference between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is too great, and that they “aren’t a good fit.”

Sima expressed her opinion during a conversation with one of her clients, Nadia. When Nadia’s mother mentioned Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, noting that the actor is 11 years older than her husband, Sima said, “I don’t think it’s a good fit. Sorry about that. They married, but it wasn’t a good match. He appears small and petite in comparison to her, and she appears older.”

When it debuted in 2020, the first season of Indian Matchmaking drew a lot of criticism for its narrow-mindedness, patriarchy, and perpetuation of colourism, casteism, and sexism. However, the show has been heavily debated on the internet, leaving people divided in their opinions.

In the new season, Sima Aunty introduced some of her new clients – Viral Joshi, Shital Patel, Akshay Dhumal, Arshneel Singh, and Vinesh. However, few of the old clients— Nadia Jagessar, Pradhyuman Maloo, and Aparna Shewakramani, can also be seen in this season.