Simnger Gavin Rossdale is inspired by his kids

London: Singer Gavin Rossdale feels inspired by his children. He says he makes music with an intention of impressing his kids.

He has three sons — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — with his former wife, singer Gwen Stefani. He is also a father to 31-year-old model Daisy Lowe.

“I always maintain this idea that they inspire me enough that I just would be horrified if I s**ked, or made a record that they could go to their friend’s house and feel some sense of pride in… They up the ante. You don’t want to be bringing in a dud record,” he said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gavin shared that he has been missing his children amid the coronavirus pandemic, as his sons have been spending most of their time with their mother.

He quipped: “But then I come back and they’re fine, and still want sushi which apparently isn’t free,” he added.

Gavin also reflected on how the pandemic has changed his way of thinking when it comes to germs, particularly when it comes to meet-and-greet sessions.